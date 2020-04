Posing in the conifer

This is another one from yesterday when I saw baby robin posing in the conifer waiting for Robbie to feed him. Such a lovely little bird and he/she won't get their red breast yet but I still think they're lovely.



What a change in today's weather - cold and wet! The gardens needed the rain but it feels so cold after all the lovely sunshine we have had.



Thank you for getting my photos on PP yesterday an for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.