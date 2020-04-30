Feeding frenzy

It's not just the starlings that have found the suet balls as the blackbirds now tackle them too. This little female was having a bit of a job balancing but the starling didn't seem to mind and just kept eating away.



I am so disappointed that I don't have any news on the blue tits in the camera nest box. The video feature on my laptop has stopped working and it must be the laptop because the webcam doesn't work either so I have ordered a new one from Amazon. It's taken me ages choosing one because a lot of them now don't have DVD players/recorders which is hopeless if you need to install a program from CD. There's so much to look out for so I hope I have ordered a good one.



I can't believe that we have got to the end of another month. The time seems to fly by despite being in lockdown.



Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting my photo of a soggy Robbie on PP yesterday. It is always much appreciated.