RK3_5568 Feed me

The young starlings haven't learnt how to grip hold of the suet feeders so this one sat on the top and begged his parent to feed him. I have had to go and buy some more suet balls and pellets as the birds are really eating me out of home but they're worth it. They are so entertaining.



Surprisingly, I have been busy yet again today. I made more granola from the recipe that I got in Kenya. I make enough to last about a month and eat it every morning for breakfast as it is so tasty and I never get tired of it. However, it does take quite a bit of work to make it but it's worth it - full of good nuts, seeds and dried fruit with honey and oil. Ummm it really is lovely and I can't thank Dixon the Chef enough for his recipe. I keep wondering whether I shall be able to go back next February despite being booked to go. I am keeping everything crossed.



