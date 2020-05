RK3_5744 What part of clear off don't you understand

We have lots of young birds in the garden at the moment. This young blackbird was having a peaceful bath until the starling turned up. He/she wasn't amused and proceeded to shout at the starling who wasn't going to give in. In the end of the blackbird decided to fly off disgusted by the starling's behaviour. It was so funny



