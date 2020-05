Dogs at Priory

It was lovely sitting in the sunshine when we went to Priory this afternoon and I saw lots of dogs having fun. We took a flask of coffee and some biscuits which we enjoyed. Unfortunately, when we got home, I managed to knock the flask off the worktop and of course it broke. Silly me!



Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's bath scene on PP. It is always much apprciated.