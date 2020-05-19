RK3_6284 Sunbathing in the daisies

Because the weather is so good, lockdown doesn't seem too bad! I saw this wood pigeon sunbathing in the garden and I can't blame him.



I have spent a fortune today getting more food for the birds as I like to buy sacks of different foods and fill the tubs in the "Cafe". The birds certainly do appreciate it.



The blue tits have all fledged apart from the poorly one who has died and I haven't seen them at all in the garden. I am very disappointed as last year they fed the little ones in the silver birch tree right outside my kitchen window. Never mind I shall still keep looking for them. The blackbirds have got a second brood in the ivy so I will wait for them to appear.



Thanks for getting all 3 of my photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments. It is always much appreciated.