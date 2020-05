RK3_6377 Young goldie

I have seen this lovely young goldfinch a couple of times now so I'm pleased that the parents are bringing him/her with them. Such a dear little bird and of course he/she hasn't got the red head yet but still beautiful in my opinion.



It seems to have been a good breeding year for the birds and I am so pleased to be able to help them with feeding, etc.



