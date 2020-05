RK3_6892 A decidedly scruffy Woodie

He looks as though he's been bathing and hasn't dried out! Perhaps he has been so busy tending to youngsters that he hasn't had time to preen himself. Anyway, it was nice to see him and he usually visits at least once a day.



Thank you for getting both of my blue tit photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.