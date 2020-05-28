Previous
Next
RK3_7111 A rather scruffy youngster by rosiekind
Photo 3117

RK3_7111 A rather scruffy youngster

This little fellow doesn't look as smart as his parents as he's still getting his lovely feathers. However, I thought he looked sweet trying his hand on the suet ball feeder. Clever little fellow

Thanks for getting both my photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is very much appreciated.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
853% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise