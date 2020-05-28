Sign up
Photo 3117
RK3_7111 A rather scruffy youngster
This little fellow doesn't look as smart as his parents as he's still getting his lovely feathers. However, I thought he looked sweet trying his hand on the suet ball feeder. Clever little fellow
Thanks for getting both my photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is very much appreciated.
28th May 2020
28th May 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7887
photos
237
followers
56
following
853% complete
View this month »
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
fledgling
,
feeder
,
blue-tit
