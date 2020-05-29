Sign up
Photo 3118
RK3_7216 One of my favourite roses
This rose started out in a pot bought for me by either my son or daughter. I can't remember which but since being planted outside in the garden, it has bloomed so beautifully.
I must get on with dinner so it's just a quick upload tonight but thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7888
photos
237
followers
56
following
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
rose
,
garden
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful rose.
May 29th, 2020
