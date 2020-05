RK3_7437 Look who I saw today

I was only telling someone the other day that we used to have a black squirrel coming into the garden but he disappeared and we haven't seen him since. Imagine my surprise when this little fellow appeared this morning. I don't know whether it's the same one but he was chasing around the garden with Squizzer so he must be his long lost friend! LOL



