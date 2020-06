RK3_9162 Young Woodie (aka Chisel)

The weather has been a bit hit and miss today so I didn't go out for a walk and had to settle for photos from the garden. However, I wasn't short of visitors and young woodie decided to tuck into suet balls today which reminds me that I shall have to go and source some more. I can't believe how much bird food I get through or rather the birds get through!



Thanks for getting yesterday's young blue tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.