RK3_9204 Hebe with bee

I got my macro lens out for a change and took a few photos of the flowers in my garden. The bees love hebes and it was nice to watch them for a few minutes. A busy day today as I have done a load of washing and cleaned the house from top to bottom so not much time for anything else.



Thanks for getting yesterday's great tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.