RK3_9468 Look who I saw today by rosiekind
RK3_9468 Look who I saw today

I thought I would take a walk up at RSPB Sandy this morning but I was a bit disappointed as there were no feeders about and the tree behind the shop where I usually photograph the nuthatches was out of bounds. The nuthatch trail is closed as well as the gardens. It was a shame but I decided to take a walk around the reserve anyway and that's when I saw this lovely muntjac. He startled me at first and ran into the bushes but I took a few steps back and found him looking at me like this!

23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Rosie Kind

I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
He is impressive looking. Great shot.
June 23rd, 2020  
