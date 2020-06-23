RK3_9468 Look who I saw today

I thought I would take a walk up at RSPB Sandy this morning but I was a bit disappointed as there were no feeders about and the tree behind the shop where I usually photograph the nuthatches was out of bounds. The nuthatch trail is closed as well as the gardens. It was a shame but I decided to take a walk around the reserve anyway and that's when I saw this lovely muntjac. He startled me at first and ran into the bushes but I took a few steps back and found him looking at me like this!



