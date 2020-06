RK3_9642 Coming in to feed

I haven't seen much of Robbie since his brood have grown up but he did come in for a bite to eat from the suet balls. Fortunately, I was able to buy some of their favourite brand when I went shopping yesterday. It was amazing as I didn't have to queue and walked straight in, got my shopping (mostly bird food!), no queue at the checkout and walked straight out again. It felt just like the olden days! LOL



