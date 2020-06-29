Sign up
Photo 3149
RK3_9713 I wonder why he keeps coming round
This jackdaw seems to be a regular visitor to my garden. He comes round every day now but I'm not sure why. Here he is pecking around in the grass.
I've been for a walk in the village today and the wind is quite strong so it's not been a very good day for photographs. However, it was just nice to have a walk and not be pouring with sweat!
Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting both of my photos on PP yesterday. It is always much appreciated.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
jackdaw
