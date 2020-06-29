RK3_9713 I wonder why he keeps coming round

This jackdaw seems to be a regular visitor to my garden. He comes round every day now but I'm not sure why. Here he is pecking around in the grass.



I've been for a walk in the village today and the wind is quite strong so it's not been a very good day for photographs. However, it was just nice to have a walk and not be pouring with sweat!



Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting both of my photos on PP yesterday. It is always much appreciated.