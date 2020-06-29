Previous
RK3_9713 I wonder why he keeps coming round by rosiekind
RK3_9713 I wonder why he keeps coming round

This jackdaw seems to be a regular visitor to my garden. He comes round every day now but I'm not sure why. Here he is pecking around in the grass.

I've been for a walk in the village today and the wind is quite strong so it's not been a very good day for photographs. However, it was just nice to have a walk and not be pouring with sweat!

Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting both of my photos on PP yesterday. It is always much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

