RK3_0236 I think he must have just got out of the bath

This little blue tit looked rather soggy and I think that at this point, it hadn't been raining so I probably missed him in one of my bird baths. It didn't stop him from coming for a bite to eat. All the birds seem to enjoy sunflower hearts!



