Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3163
RK3_1038 One of my favourite little birds
Wrens are such shy little birds so I was lucky to get quite a few shots of this little one. I love their sticky up tails! I think the reason he was flitting about was because he was feeding young.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's chicken photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8000
photos
236
followers
61
following
866% complete
View this month »
3156
3157
3158
3159
3160
3161
3162
3163
Latest from all albums
1801
2623
2624
3161
2625
3162
2626
3163
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
wren
,
wood-lane
,
feeding-young
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close