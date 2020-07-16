Previous
RK3_1915 I knew there were two of them
RK3_1915 I knew there were two of them

Today I actually managed to get a few shots of the two of them together. I think they may be feeding young as the one on the right has some sort of grub in his/her beak. I don't know how to tell the difference between male and female of the species so I shall have to look in my bird book.

A busy day today as I have been shopping but this afternoon, I finally had my hair done and it feels so much better not having dark roots!

Thanks for getting yesterday's whitethroat and wren on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

