Photo 3167
One of our lovely roses
The roses are looking lovely at the moment and even better when the sun is shining. There is only one flower on this bush but it is stunningly beautiful so I just had to post it.
Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's yellowhammer and Squizzer on PP. It is always much appreciated.
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
15th July 2020 9:14am
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
rose
,
garden
