Previous
Next
One of my favourite little birds by rosiekind
Photo 3168

One of my favourite little birds

It's nice to see the long tailed tits are back in the garden as they seemed absent for a few weeks. Such dear little birds and I was pleased to get it on the tree instead of the feeder.

Thanks for getting my geese on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
867% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise