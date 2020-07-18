Sign up
One of my favourite little birds
It's nice to see the long tailed tits are back in the garden as they seemed absent for a few weeks. Such dear little birds and I was pleased to get it on the tree instead of the feeder.
Thanks for getting my geese on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8014
photos
237
followers
61
following
867% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
18th July 2020 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
garden
,
long-tailed-tit
