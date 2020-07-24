Visiting the birdbath

Its lovely to see that the young blue tits are still around the garden and I hope that's where they will stay. It has just reminded me that I must enter my bird count to the British Trust for Ornithology!



I have been weeding the vegetable patch all morning so haven't had time for much else. We are predicted to have torrential rain tonight so I thought I would get it done but I've had enough for one day!



