Visiting the birdbath by rosiekind
Photo 3174

Visiting the birdbath

Its lovely to see that the young blue tits are still around the garden and I hope that's where they will stay. It has just reminded me that I must enter my bird count to the British Trust for Ornithology!

I have been weeding the vegetable patch all morning so haven't had time for much else. We are predicted to have torrential rain tonight so I thought I would get it done but I've had enough for one day!

Thanks for getting all 3 of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
vonski
Fabulous close up
July 24th, 2020  
