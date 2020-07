Green woodpecker

I saw this green woodpecker the other day when I went for a walk along Wood Lane. Later on my walk, I saw another one fly off to a distant tree but didn't get a shot of it. Two in one day was amazing to see and I didn't really have along enough lens for this shot but I thought I would post it anyway. It is very heavily cropped.



Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.