Previous
Next
My latest poetry book by rosiekind
Photo 3182

My latest poetry book

I bought this book second hand from Amazon and its in brilliant condition that you wouldn't know that it had ever been bought by anyone else. I decided to buy it as I am reading W. H. Davies' autobiography on my kindle entitled "An autobiography of a super tramp" and it is a really good read once you get used to the old fashioned way of writing. I love poetry and I think that he writes the sort of things that I can identify with especially the nature poems. Probably his most famous poem is "Leisure" which I have printed together with a photo of a robin singing and it is on one of my kitchen cupboard doors. It starts: "What is this life if full of care we have no time to stand and stare" if you can't quite recall it. It heartens me to know that I'm not the only one that writes poems about nature.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
871% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise