My latest poetry book

I bought this book second hand from Amazon and its in brilliant condition that you wouldn't know that it had ever been bought by anyone else. I decided to buy it as I am reading W. H. Davies' autobiography on my kindle entitled "An autobiography of a super tramp" and it is a really good read once you get used to the old fashioned way of writing. I love poetry and I think that he writes the sort of things that I can identify with especially the nature poems. Probably his most famous poem is "Leisure" which I have printed together with a photo of a robin singing and it is on one of my kitchen cupboard doors. It starts: "What is this life if full of care we have no time to stand and stare" if you can't quite recall it. It heartens me to know that I'm not the only one that writes poems about nature.



