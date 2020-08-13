Female great tit

The weather has changed thank goodness! We have had thunderstorms but it is much cooler today which is why the birds are back in the garden. I am so pleased to see them and yesterday, while I was sitting in the garden, Robbie came to perch in the nearest conifer tree but sadly he didn't stay long and flew off when I came inside to get some suet pellets for him. Never mind, it was lovely to see him.



I have been down to a friend in the village who is not happy with his photographs and he wanted some advice. First of all I uploaded them to his laptop and we ran through them. There were one or two that were sharp but the rest were not quite so good. After speaking to him, I discovered that the Canon camera he is using is rather old and the lens has no image stabilization which is not helpful. He wanted to buy a Sigma 150-600mm lens so I took mine down so that he could see how heavy and bulky it is. He is disabled and over 80 so I wanted to make sure that he didn't waste his money on something that he found hard to use. Anyway, the long and short of it is, he is off to Cambridge this afternoon to have a look for not only a new lens but possibly a camera body too. I just hope that he chooses wisely and uses his head rather than his heart.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting all 3 of yesterday's photos on PP. It is always much appreciated.