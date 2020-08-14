Balancing act

This goldfinch was waiting his turn for the sunflower hearts and he seems to be excellent at balancing on the washing line! Birds seem to have great balance.



I was experimenting with two lenses swapping them from one camera to the other. This was taken with my cheap spare camera but with the lovely prime 300mm lens with 1.4 extender. The lens made all the difference to the camera. Good glass is always worth the money!



Thank you for getting yesterday's great tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.