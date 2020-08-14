Previous
Balancing act by rosiekind
Balancing act

This goldfinch was waiting his turn for the sunflower hearts and he seems to be excellent at balancing on the washing line! Birds seem to have great balance.

I was experimenting with two lenses swapping them from one camera to the other. This was taken with my cheap spare camera but with the lovely prime 300mm lens with 1.4 extender. The lens made all the difference to the camera. Good glass is always worth the money!

Thank you for getting yesterday's great tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

Mariana Visser
your bird photography is so inspiring
August 14th, 2020  
Beth
Adorable Shot of the cute bird.
August 14th, 2020  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and lovely details.
August 14th, 2020  
