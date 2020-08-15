Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3196
Nice to see the youngsters
It's rather a damp and dreary day but it has it's compensations when the birds return to my garden! I think this might be one of the youngsters from my camera nest box and it's lovely to see them.
Thank you for getting yesterday's goldfinch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8079
photos
230
followers
61
following
875% complete
View this month »
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
Latest from all albums
2653
2654
3194
1816
3195
1817
2655
3196
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
15th August 2020 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
washing-line
,
blue-tit
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close