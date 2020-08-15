Previous
Nice to see the youngsters by rosiekind
Photo 3196

Nice to see the youngsters

It's rather a damp and dreary day but it has it's compensations when the birds return to my garden! I think this might be one of the youngsters from my camera nest box and it's lovely to see them.

Thank you for getting yesterday's goldfinch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Rosie Kind

