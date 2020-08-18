Previous
Linnet by rosiekind
Photo 3199

Linnet

I was surprised to see this little bird in Wood Lane and I haven't seen one for absolutely ages. I thought I would go for a walk in case we had any more thunder storms as the rain has been torrential. I was surprised to see some other little birds who followed each other out of some brambles too so I will post a photo of each one in the order they came out in my other albums.

In the meantime, thank you for your kind comments and Favs and for getting all 3 photos on PP yesterday. It is always much appreciated.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012
876% complete

