What a surprise

I know that muntjacs come into the garden at night but I didn't expect to see this one in the garden this afternoon! The trail camera not only picks up muntjac but a badger and a fox. It's amazing to see what has been. This one obviously thought he would have a look round in daylight! He went behind the shed and in this photo he was heading towards the greenhouse. Fortunately, I had just shut the greenhouse door otherwise he might have decided to feed himself on my tomatoes!



