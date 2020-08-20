Previous
What a surprise by rosiekind
What a surprise

I know that muntjacs come into the garden at night but I didn't expect to see this one in the garden this afternoon! The trail camera not only picks up muntjac but a badger and a fox. It's amazing to see what has been. This one obviously thought he would have a look round in daylight! He went behind the shed and in this photo he was heading towards the greenhouse. Fortunately, I had just shut the greenhouse door otherwise he might have decided to feed himself on my tomatoes!

Thanks for getting yesterday's great tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever.
Anne ❀ ace
Cool! Glad your tomatoes are safe!
August 20th, 2020  
Steve Jacob ace
How lovely
August 20th, 2020  
Monica
Cool capture!
August 20th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
What a lovely surprise visitor!
August 20th, 2020  
