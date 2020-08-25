I think I will just stand in the bath

But then he decided to have a bath himself. I love little blue tits - they are such delicate little birds and I wish I could hold one in my hand but that definitely is out of the question as they are scared very easily. This was taken yesterday and I don't think the birds will need a bath today as it has rained this morning although the sun is shining at times now. Horrible weather and I feel sorry for people away on holiday. My daughter is in Cornwall so I think she will get completely washed out and a friend is camping in Dorset - another very wet and windy stay I think.



