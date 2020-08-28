The squabblers are back

No doubt they have decided to come back because the weather has turned really horrible! We went to St Neots this morning and we had to wait for the rain to ease off as we had popped into Costa for a coffee. The roads in Eaton Socon were really flooded but when we got home, we had had hardly any rain. However, it soon made up for it as it has poured here ever since!



I decided that as I couldn't go for a walk, I would do a bit of baking in the form of lemon drizzle cake. I love baking but the only trouble is you have to eat the cake which you don't want to leave a trail around your middle! However, I do love lemon drizzle even though it's a bit of a faff to make it.



After spending all afternoon yesterday trying to solve the laptop problems, I have improved it a bit as it only took 2 minutes to boot up today rather than 4! However, for some reason when I am trying to look at my photos in the Windows app, it keeps going off and I have had to reinstall Avast secure browser as that wouldn't open. So frustrating but some things have improved a little.



