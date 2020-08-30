Previous
Growing wild by rosiekind
Growing wild

This is the second sunflower plant that I have seen growing in Wood Lane. I can only surmise that they have been planted by the birds who seemed to be non existent today. I walked up past Hill Farm in the cold and wind but I didn't see any stonechats although I did see a kestrel hovering way in the distance. Even with my 600mm lens, it was too far away so I have had to settle for these sunflowers today. They did brighten up my walk though.

Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's blue tit on PP. It is always much appreciated.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
