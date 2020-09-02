Previous
Young moorhen by rosiekind
Photo 3214

Young moorhen

There were 4 young moorhens but I liked this photo of the one on it's own. Such dear little things but quite confident and didn't worry about people or dogs being about.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's young goldfinch on PP. It is always much appreciated.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Rosie Kind

Photo Details

Diana ace
So adorable.
September 2nd, 2020  
