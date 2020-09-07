Dear little robin

Before I took this photo the robin had been singing his autumn song. Every year a robin sings from the laurel tree so I wonder whether it's the same one. Robbie tends to stay in the back garden where he can keep an eye on the food store!



I have had a busy morning in the garden and although I haven't finished it, the rockery looks so much better from the front but I need to continue with the back which is only seen from the house rather than the road. It's lovely to see the birds coming back now.



Thank you for getting yesterday's chicks on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.