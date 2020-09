Japanese anemone

The only Japanese anenome in my garden that has survived is this one and it's white. It's just a shame that the pink one is not doing very well and has no flowers at all. Never mind, I hope it will do better next year as it's one that I have moved from every garden I have had as it was one of my Dad's and he died many years ago.



