Singing his autumn song

I went for a walk along by the river this morning and it is such a glorious day with wall to wall sunshine. It was lovely to hear this beautiful robin singing his autumn song.

Thanks for getting my lovely Black Beauty on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
