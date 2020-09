My beautiful little robin

This little robin stayed in the hedge all the time that I was sweeping up leaves in the garden. Yes it's that time again! It was lovely to see him so I had to go and get my camera to take a few photos of him. I thought he posed rather nicely in this one. He flew down a couple of times to get himself some grubs so I was pleased to be able to supply some food for him.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting 2 of my photos on PP yesterday. It is always much appreciated.