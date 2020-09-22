Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3234
Water lily
This one was taken in my friend's garden on Sunday. They have a lovely pond with lots of fish but also with beautiful water lilies. I liked this one as it is so colourful.
Thank you for all your kind wishes and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8174
photos
220
followers
63
following
886% complete
View this month »
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
3234
Latest from all albums
2685
3231
3232
2686
3233
1838
2687
3234
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
20th September 2020 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
pond
,
water-lily
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close