Little coal tit by rosiekind
Photo 3237

Little coal tit

I'm filling in for yesterday although I took this today because I spent most of the day at the hospital and eventually got home at nearly 7pm having been told that I need a stent so I have got to go back to have that fitted by one of the Papworth doctors which I'm pleased about. I worked at Papworth for 6 and a half years and didn't expect that I would need their help but I have every confidence in them to do a good job.

I saw this little coal tit on the small rockery that we have in our back garden.

Thank you for getting both of my photos from Thursday on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Rosie Kind

Sally Ings ace
Beautiful little bird. Hope all goes well with the insertion of the stent.
September 26th, 2020  
