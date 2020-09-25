Little coal tit

I'm filling in for yesterday although I took this today because I spent most of the day at the hospital and eventually got home at nearly 7pm having been told that I need a stent so I have got to go back to have that fitted by one of the Papworth doctors which I'm pleased about. I worked at Papworth for 6 and a half years and didn't expect that I would need their help but I have every confidence in them to do a good job.



I saw this little coal tit on the small rockery that we have in our back garden.



