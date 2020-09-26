Previous
Having a quick bite by rosiekind
Photo 3238

Having a quick bite

The blue tits flit about so fast so I was glad to get a shot of this little one tucking in to the suet balls.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
