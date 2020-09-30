Sign up
Photo 3242
Happiness is a dog called Zac
I have had a lovely day with my friend Sarah and we took Zac for a walk. He was as entertaining as ever. Such a beautiful dog.
Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciatd.
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8190
photos
219
followers
64
following
3235
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
2692
3239
2693
3240
2694
3241
2695
3242
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
30th September 2020 10:51am
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
zac
,
springer-spaniel
