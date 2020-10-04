Raindrops keep falling on my head

I love the song but I am fed up of all this rain! I haven't been out for a walk for days so this is another one taken through the kitchen window. It was nice to see a lot of birds back in the garden for their usual 11.30 snack! They always seem to come about that time but I have missed them on other days because I have been busy with housework or something. The little long tailed tit stood just long enough on the washing line for me to get a photo. Thank you little long tailed tit.



