Raindrops keep falling on my head

I love the song but I am fed up of all this rain! I haven't been out for a walk for days so this is another one taken through the kitchen window. It was nice to see a lot of birds back in the garden for their usual 11.30 snack! They always seem to come about that time but I have missed them on other days because I have been busy with housework or something. The little long tailed tit stood just long enough on the washing line for me to get a photo. Thank you little long tailed tit.

In the meantime, thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

