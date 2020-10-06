Previous
Next
Canada Goose by rosiekind
Photo 3248

Canada Goose

I have had a nice walk around Priory this morning where I saw this Canada goose. He looked very serene as he swam underneath the willow tree to avoid the wind.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
889% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley Barber
Lovely capture, Rosie
October 6th, 2020  
Kate ace
I like the rippled reflection
October 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise