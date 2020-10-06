Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3248
Canada Goose
I have had a nice walk around Priory this morning where I saw this Canada goose. He looked very serene as he swam underneath the willow tree to avoid the wind.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
6th October 2020 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
goose
,
waterfowl
,
priory
,
canada-goose
Lesley Barber
Lovely capture, Rosie
October 6th, 2020
Kate
ace
I like the rippled reflection
October 6th, 2020
