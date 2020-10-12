Previous
No wonder the birds were absent by rosiekind
No wonder the birds were absent

This jay was foraging about so all the little birds were keeping well away! I decided to go for a walk down to the lock and back where I saw quite a few other birds and animals.

Thank you for getting yesterday's corn bunting and goldfinch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

Lovely!
