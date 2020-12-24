Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3327
This is our front garden
Yes we had rather a lot of rain last night and this is the result.
Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting Woody on PP yesterday. I will tell him he made the Popular Page and I'm sure he will be pleased.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
3
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8353
photos
215
followers
64
following
3320
3321
3322
3323
3324
3325
3326
3327
3323
3324
2745
3325
2746
3326
2747
3327
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th December 2020 10:36am
Tags
water
,
flood
,
garden
gloria jones
ace
Great reflections...:)
December 24th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
All I can do is echo
@seattlite
Keep safe !
December 24th, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
Pretty reflections!
December 24th, 2020
