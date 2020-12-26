Previous
Hibiscus by rosiekind
Photo 3329

Hibiscus

It's such an unusual time to see hibiscus flowering but the one in our conservatory never fails to provide a bit of colour. The lake has not grown overnight thank goodness. However, it is predicted to rain all night tonight so I am keeping my fingers crossed that it doesn't make things worse. Strong wind is also forecast and I hope that our neighbour's trees don't decide to take a tumble either as they would flatten our house! It's a worrying time for us at the moment.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's photo of Robbie on PP. It is always much appreciated.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Rosie Kind

Anne ❀ ace
So detailed! lovely shot. I hope the weather takes a turn for the better for you very soon.
December 26th, 2020  
