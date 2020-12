Robbie

I have been to get a new supply of bird food as the birds are back in the garden again and stocks were getting low. It was nice as there were not many people in the shop and I managed to get everything except for a big tub of suet pellets so I had to buy 2 smaller packs. The birds are now getting through lots of food so it was nice to be able to top up the supplies.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's dove on PP. It is always much appreciated.