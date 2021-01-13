Two for tea

The long tailed tits are regular visitors and it's always nice to see them. They love my fat balls but I have to buy certain ones as they are the only ones that they like - fussy little birds! It's always cheaper to buy a tub of 50 but I have to buy trays of 12 but they're worth it.



The rain just hasn't stopped today - it's cold and miserable so I spent the morning making granola. At least with the oven on, even if it's only only for a very short while, it helps to warm up the kitchen where I spend most of my life LOL



Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.