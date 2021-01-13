Previous
Two for tea by rosiekind
Photo 3347

Two for tea

The long tailed tits are regular visitors and it's always nice to see them. They love my fat balls but I have to buy certain ones as they are the only ones that they like - fussy little birds! It's always cheaper to buy a tub of 50 but I have to buy trays of 12 but they're worth it.

The rain just hasn't stopped today - it's cold and miserable so I spent the morning making granola. At least with the oven on, even if it's only only for a very short while, it helps to warm up the kitchen where I spend most of my life LOL

13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
