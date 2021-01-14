Previous
Next
Poor Woody looks a bit wet by rosiekind
Photo 3348

Poor Woody looks a bit wet

I'm not surprised because it has constantly rained for the last 24 hours and it's still raining! We have a pond which is becoming a lake again in the front garden. The flood is gradually spreading across the drive so I decided to phone the Environment Agency who have taken note and suggested that I phone the Highways Agency at the Council as they think it may be due to blocked drains! For the first time since the pandemic and flooding, I had a few tears in my car as I thought about my poor daughter who is a nurse at our local hospital. She is under so much pressure and upset that she hasn't got the time to provide the proper care. She says that all they have time for is moving them to prevent pressure sores and see to their nasogastric feeds. She said that patients are getting pressure sores on their nose and eyebrows due to being laid prone. The oxygen is also alarming as there are so many people using it and the hospital is under pressure. She was in tears when I spoke to her a few days ago. It is so upsetting and a friend of mine asked me whether I would be volunteering to help. In a way I am relieved that I can't due to being vulnerable myself because of ischaemic heart disease. My appointment at the hospital to check my aortic valve when It's under pressure has been delayed a week as well which I am not surprised at.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
917% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It spunds as if you have quite a load on your plate to deal with Rosie! Hope all goes well. Beautiful shot of wet woody.
January 14th, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Ah, he's sheltering! Nice shot
January 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise