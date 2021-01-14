Poor Woody looks a bit wet

I'm not surprised because it has constantly rained for the last 24 hours and it's still raining! We have a pond which is becoming a lake again in the front garden. The flood is gradually spreading across the drive so I decided to phone the Environment Agency who have taken note and suggested that I phone the Highways Agency at the Council as they think it may be due to blocked drains! For the first time since the pandemic and flooding, I had a few tears in my car as I thought about my poor daughter who is a nurse at our local hospital. She is under so much pressure and upset that she hasn't got the time to provide the proper care. She says that all they have time for is moving them to prevent pressure sores and see to their nasogastric feeds. She said that patients are getting pressure sores on their nose and eyebrows due to being laid prone. The oxygen is also alarming as there are so many people using it and the hospital is under pressure. She was in tears when I spoke to her a few days ago. It is so upsetting and a friend of mine asked me whether I would be volunteering to help. In a way I am relieved that I can't due to being vulnerable myself because of ischaemic heart disease. My appointment at the hospital to check my aortic valve when It's under pressure has been delayed a week as well which I am not surprised at.



