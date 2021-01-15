Previous
Here we go again by rosiekind
Here we go again

I can't believe we are under water yet again but I suppose it was inevitable considering the amount of rain we have had. Two chaps from the council did visit us yesterday after I had contacted them. They brought sandbags but I don't think that we shall need them as fortunately our house stands higher than the drive. We did have flooding down the side of the house between the garage and the house so we couldn't use our back door. However, that has gone down now thank goodness. I am feeling rather fed up now but I am heartened by the messages that people have put on here. Thank you so much. Your thoughts for us are really appreciated.
Rosie Kind

wendy frost ace
You have a lake in your garden but not easy for you with access to your house. I do hope it goes away quickly you must worry every time it rains now.
January 15th, 2021  
